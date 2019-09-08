Oscar Vasquez

press release: Oscar Vazquez was one of the teens in the book and movie Spare Parts: four undocumented teenagers, one ugly robot, and the battle for the American Dream, which tells how the boys and a teacher who inspired them entered a competition and defeated even opponents from premier universities. In keeping with an Edgewood High School year of "Truth, Justice, and Equity for a Curious Community," Oscar shares his story of being raised in America, leaving for Mexico, returning to serve in the U.S. military, and his success and advocacy work. A question and answer session and book signing will follow Oscar’s remarks.

Sunday, September 8, 2019, 6:00-8:00pm, Edgewood High School, McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St, Madison 53711

Free and open to the public.

https://www.edgewoodhs.org/ Campus_Life/Oscar_Vazquez