OSHA Construction Workshop

press release: These are presentations about construction safety and health topics with time for questions and answers. Anyone interested in these topics is invited to attend.

ALL workshops will be held at the AGC Wisconsin headquarters in Madison, conveniently located at 4814 East Broadway. This will allow us to broadcast them via the Zoom platform to any employer/stakeholder who logs in. (Zoom is a new feature in MS PowerPoint which lets you easily create interactive presentations.) This means that if you cannot get to Madison (or do not want to get to Madison), you can open your laptop and use Zoom to see the workshop.

All workshops are 7:00-9:00 AM. and will include a light breakfast. Please register online and indicate if you will be attending at the AGC office or via Zoom Platform. Questions-contact Leslie Ptak, Ptak.Leslie@dol.gov or Brent Miller, brentm@agcwi.org or Jim Falbo, jfalbo@agcwi.org

Utility Strikes + Trench Cave-ins—April 30, 2020

Utility strikes can be catastrophic and expensive. Trench collapses cause disabling injuries and are often fatal. This session discusses steps to ensuring strike-free and injury-free excavations. Justin Larson, Damage Prevention Supervisor with Excel Energy, and Robert Fischbeck, Branch Manager—Trench Safety, with United Rentals, will discuss safe excavations and give you an opportunity to get your questions answered.