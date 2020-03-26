OSHA Construction Workshop

press release: These are presentations about construction safety and health topics with time for questions and answers. Anyone interested in these topics is invited to attend.

ALL workshops will be held at the AGC Wisconsin headquarters in Madison, conveniently located at 4814 East Broadway. This will allow us to broadcast them via the Zoom platform to any employer/stakeholder who logs in. (Zoom is a new feature in MS PowerPoint which lets you easily create interactive presentations.) This means that if you cannot get to Madison (or do not want to get to Madison), you can open your laptop and use Zoom to see the workshop.

All workshops are 7:00-9:00 AM. and will include a light breakfast. Please register online and indicate if you will be attending at the AGC office or via Zoom Platform. Questions-contact Leslie Ptak, Ptak.Leslie@dol.gov or Brent Miller, brentm@agcwi.org or Jim Falbo, jfalbo@agcwi.org

Ladder Safety—March 26, 2020

Falls from ladders result in disability and death. Misconceptions about how to use them safely, and a poor understanding of the applicable standards, contribute to these incidents. Our speaker is Dave Francis, National Safety Director for Little Giant Ladders.