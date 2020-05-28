OSHA Construction Workshop

press release: These are presentations about construction safety and health topics with time for questions and answers. Anyone interested in these topics is invited to attend.

ALL workshops will be held at the AGC Wisconsin headquarters in Madison, conveniently located at 4814 East Broadway. This will allow us to broadcast them via the Zoom platform to any employer/stakeholder who logs in. (Zoom is a new feature in MS PowerPoint which lets you easily create interactive presentations.) This means that if you cannot get to Madison (or do not want to get to Madison), you can open your laptop and use Zoom to see the workshop.

All workshops are 7:00-9:00 AM. and will include a light breakfast. Please register online and indicate if you will be attending at the AGC office or via Zoom Platform. Questions-contact Leslie Ptak, Ptak.Leslie@dol.gov or Brent Miller, brentm@agcwi.org or Jim Falbo, jfalbo@agcwi.org

Safe Work & Human Behavior —May 28, 2020

Bridging the Distance Between Risk Control and the Risk Taker! - One question that taunts safety professionals following any incident is “What did we miss?” The construction industry is implementing more sophisticated Safety Management Systems and educational processes; however, managing human behavior remains one of our biggest challenges to success. This presentation will examine what motivates individuals to take risks and how to mitigate these risks through an applied behavior-based approach. Our presenters are Erick Cauldwell and Shannon Seefeldt, CSP, Risk Control Consultants for Aon.