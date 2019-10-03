OSHA Construction Workshop

press release: These are presentations about construction safety and health topics with time for questions and answers. Anyone interested in these topics is invited to attend.

ALL workshops will be held at the AGC Wisconsin headquarters in Madison, conveniently located at 4814 East Broadway. This will allow us to broadcast them via the Zoom platform to any employer/stakeholder who logs in. (Zoom is a new feature in MS PowerPoint which lets you easily create interactive presentations.) This means that if you cannot get to Madison (or do not want to get to Madison), you can open your laptop and use Zoom to see the workshop.

All workshops are 7:00-9:00 AM. and will include a light breakfast. Please register online and indicate if you will be attending at the AGC office or via Zoom Platform. Questions-contact Leslie Ptak, Ptak.Leslie@dol.gov or Brent Miller, brentm@agcwi.org or Jim Falbo, jfalbo@agcwi.org

The Most Dangerous Task—October 3, 2019

Back by popular demand! Employers understand that (1) driving is the most dangerous task anyone does, (2) distracted driving among employees is far too common, and (3) these incidents are costly in many ways. This is an extraordinary presentation that will affect your view of how easy it is to drive unsafely, and make you think twice about your own behaviors. Our presenter is Thomas Goeltz, CSP, Vice President, Hays Companies.