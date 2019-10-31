OSHA Construction Workshop

press release: These are presentations about construction safety and health topics with time for questions and answers. Anyone interested in these topics is invited to attend.

ALL workshops will be held at the AGC Wisconsin headquarters in Madison, conveniently located at 4814 East Broadway. This will allow us to broadcast them via the Zoom platform to any employer/stakeholder who logs in. (Zoom is a new feature in MS PowerPoint which lets you easily create interactive presentations.) This means that if you cannot get to Madison (or do not want to get to Madison), you can open your laptop and use Zoom to see the workshop.

All workshops are 7:00-9:00 AM. and will include a light breakfast. Please register online and indicate if you will be attending at the AGC office or via Zoom Platform. Questions-contact Leslie Ptak, Ptak.Leslie@dol.gov or Brent Miller, brentm@agcwi.org or Jim Falbo, jfalbo@agcwi.org

Suicide in Construction—October 31, 2019

Suicide rates are unacceptably high among construction workers. This presentation brings together subject matter experts on important topics to help employers help their employees. Jean Papalia of Safe Communities Madison-Dane County will present on the topic of helping men who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts. Colleen Hasler, Senior Risk Manager of M3 Insurance, is a certified occupational health nurse. She will address how pain management after work-related injuries can prevent the pain medication addictions that can lead to despair.