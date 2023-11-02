Oshima Brothers, The Arcadian Wild

× Expand Jamie Oshima Oshima Brothers

(2023 Isthmus pick) DIY mad scientists, the Oshima Brothers hail from Maine and really stepped up the experimentation on their second album, Dark Nights Golden Days. The new project takes the acoustic impulse of their past and infuses it with loops, beats and, as Jamie Oshima tells it, “some songs will have hundreds of tracks and others just the vocals and a guitar.” Sean Oshima does most of the writing and has since they were middle schoolers. The two are deeply in tune with their creative connection and in performance celebrate the real brotherhood of it all. Newgrass pickers The Arcadian Wild support.

media release: On stage, Sean and Jamie Oshima offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass - often all at once. They want every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace. When not recording or touring they find time to film and produce their own music videos, tie their own shoes and cook elaborate feasts. Maine Public Radio’s Sara Willis describes their songs as “beautiful, those brother harmonies can’t be beat. They are uplifting and, let’s face it, we need uplifting these days.”

“Oshima Brothers are casting a cool spell with the vibey atmospheric of ‘Dance with Me.’ It’s a grooving, low-key tune that runs flush to their roots-pop moniker well, heavily influenced by R&B with a dash of their folksier origins. Oshima Brothers ride the song’s slinky, electric refrain with impressive, self-choreographed dancing in the music video. It features shots of the brothers at work on the tune, cleverly converged to showcase several takes on the same two guys at once. It’s breezy and charmingly vintage.” - Popmatters of single/video for “Dance With Me”