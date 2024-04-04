UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Ostap Kin will present and read from his book Babyn Yar: Ukrainian Poets Respond on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 4:00 pm in 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive.

About the Lecture: On September 29 and 30, 1941, Nazis executed 33,771 Kyivan Jews in Babyn Yar. By the time the Soviet army recaptured Kyiv, the total number of people exterminated at the ravine had reached some 100,000 to 150,000. The name Babyn Yar has become synonymous with one of the most horrific massacres of World War II. “Babyn Yar: Ukrainian Poets Respond” features poems by Ukrainian Jewish and non-Jewish poets from the Soviet and post-Soviet periods, written in response to the tragedy at Babyn Yar. https://www.hup.harvard.edu/ books/9780674275591

About the Lecturer: Ostap Kin is the editor of Babyn Yar: Ukrainian Poets Respond (Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute) and New York Elegies: Ukrainian Poems on the City (Academic Studies Press). He is the translator, with John Hennessy, of Yuri Andrukhovych’s Set Change (forthcoming from NYRB/Poets), Babyn Yar: Ukrainian Poets Respond (HURI), and Serhiy Zhadan’s A New Orthography (Lost Horse Press). He translated, with Vitaly Chernetsky, Yuri Andrukhovych’s Songs for a Dead Rooster (Lost Horse Press). He’s pursuing a Ph.D. in Slavic Languages and Literatures at Stanford University.