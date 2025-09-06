media release: BlueStem Jazz Presentation

Otomo Yoshihide’s New Jazz Quintet (ONJQ) is a Japanese free jazz/experimental ensemble led by a composer, sound producer, turntablist and guitarist Otomo Yoshihide. What John Zorn means to the New York scene, Otomo Yoshihide means to the Japanese. Like an iconoclast, Otomo tackled the jazz repertoire, always with untold respect, virtuosity and skill.

After more than 100 releases, including eight with his Jazz Quintet, Otomo continues to search for a captivating balance between melodic structures and intense moments of improvisation.

In this, Eric Dolphy is one of his great heroes. The Quintet dedicated a record to Out to Lunch, Dolphy’s iconic album.

ONJQ toured across Europe, with stops in Italy, Netherlands, and Switzerland, and participated in Music Unlimited Festival in Wels, Austria, in November ’99. Now we are planning a unique and one-time-only comeback of the quintet to Europe in 2024. These days Otomo rarely if ever tours, so seeing him live with his quintet again in Europe is an absolutely unique experience.