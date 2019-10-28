Ouija Board Screenprinting

press release: With Halloween looming around the corner, it is high time to learn some new skills which exude a peculiar, paranormal flair. If the spirit moves you, register to attend this hands-on screen printing workshop.

All participants will receive guided instruction to print a shirt featuring vintage and oh-so-spooky Ouija Board graphics. Bring a T-shirt to print, or use one of our available T-shirts.

All supplies are provided. Class size is limited to 16 participants. Registration required.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.