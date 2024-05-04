Our Changing Climate: The Science, Consequences & Solutions

media release: Bob Lindmeier, chief meteorologist for WKOW Channel 27 will come to the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability on Saturday, May 4, 2024 to discuss our changing local climate, what to expect in the future, and a clear plan of action to minimize the risk to our economy and way of life. Bob, with support from WKOW, often mentions climate change during his broadcast and is a frequent public speaker on the topic.

Bob earned his B.S. Degree in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1979. He started his career in 1980 at Weather Central, a weather consulting firm based in Madison. While at Weather Central, Bob observed the debut of the first television graphics system based on an Apple personal computer. Over the years at Weather Central he would witness the rapid development of new generations of graphics systems that revolutionized the television broadcast industry.

Weather Central also provided broadcast services to WKOW-TV in Madison. Through the 1980s, Bob presented weathercasts in the mornings and weekends. He was awarded the American Meteorological Society Broadcast Seal of Approval in 1987, and then became the Chief Meteorologist at WKOW-TV in 1989, a position he has held ever since. Bob produces and presents the weathercasts on the 5, 6, and 10 PM newscasts, Monday through Friday.

Bob believes strongly in climate change education, and has given numerous presentations to school, civic, and faith-based groups. He is a member of Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a non-profit and non-partisan organization focused on national policies to address climate change. Bob is married and has three children and two grandchildren.

Questions? Please contact programs@farleycenter.org

