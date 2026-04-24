media release: Explore local Madison and Wisconsin state history through student-produced documentaries featuring original research and community voices. Join Madison West High School’s first red carpet film festival, Our City, Our Voices, celebrating student voices and their powerful storytelling of local and Wisconsin history. Open to all community members! We will showcase 8–12 peer-selected films. Audience members can vote for their favorite, with the winner receiving a “Reggie” Award. Find out which films will be shown, learn more about this event, and contact us on our website. The event will be held in the auditorium, please enter through the doors on Regent Street.