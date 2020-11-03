Our Futures Count

media release: After the polls close on Tuesday, November 3, a coalition of activist organizations are bringing together people from across Wisconsin to the Capital Square to make sure their voices are heard and their votes are counted. They are a part of a broader wave of people across the country rising up to fight for a livable future.

Who: People from across Wisconsin organized by the Sunrise Movement.

What: An action on election day after the polls close.

Where: Madison, WI, Capit0l Square

When: Tuesday November 3, 8:30 PM CST

Why: Trump is trying to cheat and bully his way into another term. Votes alone will not get him out of office, protecting our democracy means massive sustained action.

Sunrise Movement is a youth-led movement fighting to stop climate change and create good jobs in the process. In Wisconsin, that looks like turning out the vote and engaging in moral protest to defend our lakes, our air, and our shared home, as well as our democracy.