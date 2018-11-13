Our Great Lakes in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release:
Just 3% of the water on earth is freshwater and the Great Lakes have 20% of that supply. Two million people worldwide today face some sort of water-supply shortages and 5 million die from water-borne diseases. What are the specific stressors that face our Great Lakes today and what are we doing about it? Anne Moser of the Wisconsin Water Library will introduce the current science and the issues facing our precious resource.
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars