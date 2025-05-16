media release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Our Home States, a short play festival presenting one play from each of our 50 "united" states. The festival will open May 16 and run through June 7.

This is the third year of our festival. Last year we celebrated 9 Northeastern states, and this year we'll turn our attention to the Pacific States.

Broom Street Theater put out a nationwide call for submissions asking for writers who were born in, lived in, or had some connection to each of the five states for this year's festival. We're pleased to announce the plays for the Pacific States:

Alaska: MEDIA or Men Eating Donuts In Alaska, by John Mabey

California: Incident on the Golden Gate Bridge, by David MacGregor

Hawaii: Pachyderm Getaway, by Evan Baughfman

Oregon: Wake the Humans, by Kathleen Tomko

Washington: My Coffee Place, by Melissa Bridges

The plays in the festival will be directed by Melissa Minkoff, who helmed the festival last year as well. “Our Home States celebrates the wide range of voices, cultures, and perspectives that make up this country,” Minkoff said. “The Pacific States Edition brings together five unique and thought-provoking plays, and I'm fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented cast and crew for this production. We are excited to bring these plays to life!”

Cast:

Beeshoua Lee

Colleen Murphy

Jack Garton

Brent Holmes

Leah Stern

Peter Olson

Rose Popma

Samson Akwenuke

Sophia Whitehead

Stage Manager: Liz Mael

Props and Costumes: Meaghan Heires and Amy Rowland

Director: Melissa Minkoff

Performance Details: Location: Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson Street

Dates: Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 PM; and Thursdays - Saturdays, May 22 - June 7 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets: Available in advance at bstonline.org, or at the door the evening of the performance. Tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.

Broom Street Theater always reserves a block of seats for walk-up audience members. Walk-up tickets are always pay-what-you-can. Even if the Eventbrite website says we're sold out, we're not sold out, you can always get in line at the theater and see the most affordable show in town!

About Broom Street Theater: Broom Street Theater (BST) is a non-profit, member-controlled theater located in Madison, Wisconsin. BST has been performing non-traditional, experimental and original artistic forms continuously since 1969. BST respects and facilitates community access by maintaining reasonable ticket prices and by welcoming community members to become active in the theater. Read more about us or purchase advance tickets at bstonline.org.