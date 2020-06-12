ONLINE: Our Kind of Happy Hour
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Artists from current exhibitions at the Chazen will join us on Facebook Live every other Wednesday to discuss their daily routine and current projects. For her Happy Hour, Sarah FitzSimons (Assistant Professor, School of Education: Art) will give a brief introduction of her work in the Faculty Exhibition 2020, Water Biography (Selected Volumes), and bring artist Renate Aller into the conversation to discuss how their pieces are in dialogue.
Info
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events