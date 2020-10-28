ONLINE: Our Kind of Happy Hour

media release: The Community Altar Project was designed to build bridges between life and death, sorrow and celebration. Join Professor Carolyn Kallenborn and her community for this week's Happy Hour as they discuss Mexico’s altar making traditions for Day of the Dead, and the importance of celebrating the life of those you honor.

Crossings, a window installation at the Chazen Museum, will celebrate and honor the memory of those who have gone before us. With artists from UW–Madison and Oaxaca, Mexico, the project will draw on the tradition of Day of the Dead in creating public and communal altars of remembrance. The installation will be on display in the Bridge Gallery and conference room windows on the second floor of the Chazen from October 25–November 24.