media release: Friday, November 13 • 7 PM • and Saturday, November 14 • 1:30 PM • Lecture Hall

Our Land | Lucrecia Martel | Argentina | 2026 | 124 min | In Spanish with English subtitles

The first documentary feature from acclaimed Argentinean filmmaker Lucrecia Martel (Zama, The Headless Woman) examines the murder of Indigenous activist Javier Chocobar, and the centuries-old legacy of land and property theft across Latin America. (Strand Releasing)

“Stories that Chuschagasta men and women tell Martel… bear witness to other Indigenous people who, like Chocobar, suffered or died defending their ancestral land, but without cameras there to watch, and only the community left to tell their stories.” Alissa Wilkinson, New York Times

“A powerful work of reclamation and advocacy for native peoples who have long been disenfranchised and dehumanized by systemic forces in colonial Argentina.” Clint Worthington, RogerEbert.com