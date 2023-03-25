Our Lasst October, Sorry Machine, Buster Sales

media release: A local alt-rock band from Madison Wisconsin, Our Last October is Naia Andrews, Matt Schlaefer, Miles Beining, and Logan McKenna. The band was formed in 2019 with founding members Naia, Miles, and Matt. OLO is currently playing gigs around the Madison area with other bands and recording music.

@ourlastoctober on Instagram

https://youtube.com/@ourlastoctober

buster sales is silly new wave and nu metal and is better than metallica (obviously)

@buster__sales on instagram

https://bustersales.bandcamp.com/

Sorry Machine are a group of 16-19 year olds with a passion for music coming to rock the communication with epic progressive punk style!

@sorrymachine_ on Instagram