Our Maps, Our Say

media release: In light of the Callais decision, the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition is firing up our demand for an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) that empowers citizens, not political parties.

For the past year, we've built public support for our draft proposal. Now it's time to make our demands heard.

After this fall, the entire Wisconsin Legislature will have been elected under fair maps, but these are temporary, and we need a process ahead of 2030. This is our moment to demand durable change.

Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM, Wisconsin State Capitol, State Street side

SPEAKERS:

Nick Ramos, executive director, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Ruben Anthony, CEO, Urban League of Greater Madison; Plaintiff, Clarke v. Wisconsin Elections Commission

Carlene Bechen, fair maps activist; lead, League of Women Voters Redistricting Team

"A lot has been happening. The ground is shifting under us,” said Nick Ramos, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Executive Director. “But here in Wisconsin, we have a chance to get it right. To think long-term about what redistricting will look like after 2030. To do something transformative. An Independent Redistricting Commission is our chance to unrig the maps and protect the vote.”

Sponsoring organizations include Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Building Unity

This is one of seven total coordinated rallies across Wisconsin on June 4, including Milwaukee, Appleton, Menomonie, Janesville, Green County (Monroe), and Wausau.

The mission of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition is to ensure representative government for all, by advocating for and enacting (in law and practice) an independent redistricting process, building a truly fair and accountable judiciary, and securing the rights of the populace to fair and equal access to voting, by educating and engaging the people of Wisconsin. Learn more at fairmapswi.com