press release: Tues. July 23, 5:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Our neighborhood – Our Decision: public listening session about the future of the Truman Olson lot – near the Pick n’Save grocery – hosted by Alder Tag Evers and Alder Sheri Carter! Pick 'n Save has considered many times to leave their Southside location. They currently have a three year lease (short for commercial standards) that can be broken with a six months notice. The City is trying to sell the Truman Olson lot (the empty lot just south and next to Pick 'n Save) with one requirement that a grocery store must be built. The possibility that Pick 'n Save is leaving is very high. City of Madison officials and land developers will be there – please show up and support real solutions for poverty and food insecurity that also best serve the needs of black and brown folks in our community. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/635118816998913/