Our Next Big Step In Whooping Crane Conservation

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

Over the past 70 years, conservationists have come to understand the habitat needs of the last self-sustaining population of Whooping Cranes, the Aransas-Wood Buffalo Population. These rare and endangered birds rely heavily on estuarine habitats of the Texas Mid-Coast, where they eat blue crabs, Carolina wolfberries, mollusks, and other food items during the winter.

However, Whooping Cranes continue to surprise us, and they are increasingly using habitat away from the coast. At first there were just a few individuals, but the number of Whooping Cranes wintering inland continues to increase. At this free From the Field webinar, our director of Gulf Coast programs, Dr. Carter Crouch, will discuss what we are learning about these inland wintering birds, how we are helping them, and the implications for how we manage, monitor, and plan for this population’s continued recovery.

Webinar participants will also be among the first to hear about a bold new strategy our Texas Program is pursuing, one that will increase our commitment and impact for Whooping Cranes. We're excited to share this plan with you!

Thank you to our August webinar sponsor: Steve Gast, ICF Board Director and Texas Crane Council Chair.