Our Parks on the Big Screen

media release: Join us for a free film showcase and fundraiser for our wonderful (and sometimes worrying) world!

This event features screenings of six short films about nature, community, and conservation across Wisconsin. This includes the world premiere of The Park People, a proof-of-concept short for a feature film being produced in Madison this year.

Attendees will get an early look at this feature production, followed by an open Q&A with the filmmakers and a reception in the Barrymore Theatre’s lobby and bar.

Free, local, and open to the public. Come for the films, stay for the community!