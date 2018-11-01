press release: MHS Theatre Presents Our Place, A Pheasant Branch Conservancy Benefit

7:00 PM (show begins at 7:30 PM), Thursday, November 1, 2018, Middleton High School Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St, Middleton

Suggested donation: $10/adult, $5/student. Tickets available at the door.

On the backdrop of a dock on a small lake, Our Place weaves together five separate stories of love, family and loss. Much like the Pheasant Branch Conservancy, the dock connects a community and brings them together in comedy and tragedy. Join us before the show for refreshments and a gallery of Conservancy photos as well as information on the impact of the flooding and how you can help.

MHS Theatre is proud to present the one-act play Our Place as a fundraiser for the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. All funds will go to the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy to help with critical clean up and restoration work. Pheasant Branch brings our community together in so many ways - from the many walkers and runners, school groups, bird and wildlife watchers and nature lovers of all ages. The Conservancy suffered devastating damage during the flood in August. Please help restore this important community treasure