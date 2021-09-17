Our Septactular Wish
Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: When you wish upon a star...Dreams Come True! Celebrate CTM's new home and support our return to live performances and in-person programming.
Join us for a starry night of dreamy cocktails, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and fabulous entertainment. Featuring CTM's talented youth performers! And special guests The Tony Castañeda Band & Anthony and Leslie Cao

Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Theater & Dance