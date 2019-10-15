Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place

Google Calendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Indigenous Knowledge Inspired by the Land

Tuesday, October 15: Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of  Our Place

Omar Poler, American Indian Curriculum Services coordinator, School of Education, UW-Madison

UW–Madison School of Education. In June, UW–Madison publicly acknowledged the  nineteenth-century forced removals of  Ho-Chunk people from Wisconsin, human rights violations central to the founding of our community. Poler will speak about the University’s “Our Shared Future” heritage marker and ongoing efforts to share this story.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place - 2019-10-15 19:00:00