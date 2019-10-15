press release: Indigenous Knowledge Inspired by the Land

Tuesday, October 15: Our Shared Future: Learning from the Hard Truths of Our Place

Omar Poler, American Indian Curriculum Services coordinator, School of Education, UW-Madison

UW–Madison School of Education. In June, UW–Madison publicly acknowledged the nineteenth-century forced removals of Ho-Chunk people from Wisconsin, human rights violations central to the founding of our community. Poler will speak about the University’s “Our Shared Future” heritage marker and ongoing efforts to share this story.