Our Solar System's Five-Billion-Year Future

media release: UW Space Place guest presentation by by professor Melinda Soares-Furtado.

This talk will discuss the late-stage evolution of our Sun and its impact on bodies within the Solar System, contrasting the fate of the Solar System with some of the late-stage exoplanets that have been discovered over the past three decades --- including planets that orbit long-dead stars!

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.