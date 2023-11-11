media release: In 1983 — 40 years ago — 10 Baháʼí women were taken to a square in Shiraz, Iran, under the cloak of night. After months of torture and imprisonment, they were mass executed without the knowledge of their families. One was 17, most in their 20s. Their crime was their belief in a faith that promoted gender equality — absent and criminalized in Iran — justice and truthfulness. They were hanged one by one, each forced to watch the next woman’s death in a harrowing attempt to coerce them into renouncing their faith. None did.

Their story, however, is not over. It was a chapter in the unfolding story of Iranian women’s resilience and sacrifice for equality. Today, in the blood, tears, and wounds of thousands of young women in Iran fighting for equality, we can see the legacy of the 10 women of Shiraz whose tragic death touched the lives of many. We see the same spirit, the same choice being made: to stand up for the principles of justice and equality at any cost, even one’s life. Though mistreated and imprisoned, today’s women — just like those before them — are bravely and joyously sacrificing their all so everyone can live peacefully in Iran.

Join us at the Madison Baháʼí Center, 324 W. Lakeside, Nov. 11, 2:00 pm, in honoring with a panel discussion and short film not only the anniversary of these 10 women but all women who have contributed to building a better Iran through their suffering, to say that our story is one and that through our unity, we will continue to combat oppression. (For more information: 240-412-3066)