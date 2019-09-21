press release: Mexico | 2018 | DCP | 177 min. | Spanish with English Subtitles

Director: Carlos Reygadas

Cast: Natalia López, Phil Burgers, Carlos Reygadas

Mexican master Reygadas’s (Silent Light) fifth feature is a fearless plunge into sexual jealousy. The director and his real-life wife star as a couple whose theoretically open marriage is put to the test when she falls for an American ranch hand. Shot on the family’s actual ranch home and emotionally raw to the point of masochism, Our Time prods at the uncomfortable borders of autofiction and documentary, while remaining as transcendently beautiful as Reygadas’s past works. “A soul-searching work of scorching honesty... bravura and extraordinarily unsparing” (Sight & Sound).