Our Town Everywhere Project

media release: Throughout the year of 2023 an ever-growing team of artists and library staff will be championing Our Town Everywhere: A Self-Portrait of Madison throughout the city of Madison. This unique portrait making project will act as a catalyst for joyful connection, deeper conversation and collaborative creation.

Popping up in libraries, parks, shelters, and other community spaces (who knows!) folks of all ages will be invited to create and contribute their own stamped self portrait into the collection for the exchange of another community members’ portrait.

UPCOMING PORTRAITS SESSIONS OPEN TO ALL COMMUNITY MEMBERS! No registration required.

Tuesday, July 18, 5-7pm; Tuesday, August 22, 5-7pm, Central Library, Bubbler Room

Support for this project is provided by Madison Public Library Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Ascendium Education Group, Scooter Software Inc. and City of Madison.