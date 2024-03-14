Our Town Everywhere

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Through a curated, shared experience, you are invited to create a self-portrait with our friends from the Madison Public Library as part of Our Town Everywhere, a reflective snapshot of who we are and how we see ourselves in a collective self-portrait. No artistic experience required and materials will be provided.

