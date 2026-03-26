Our Town
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
media release: Friday, April 17, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary at First Congregational UCC
Thornton Wilder’s quintessential American play Our Town will be presented by First Cong members on Friday, April 17, the playwright’s birthday. Wilder has strong ties to the community. He was born in Madison in 1897 and was baptized at First Congregational.
Bring with your friends and neighbors. Free admission. A non-perishable food and/or socks collection will be taken.
A Crowned Rave production. "Our Town" is presented by agreement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.