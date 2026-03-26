media release: Friday, April 17, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary at First Congregational UCC

Thornton Wilder’s quintessential American play Our Town will be presented by First Cong members on Friday, April 17, the playwright’s birthday. Wilder has strong ties to the community. He was born in Madison in 1897 and was baptized at First Congregational.

Bring with your friends and neighbors. Free admission. A non-perishable food and/or socks collection will be taken.

A Crowned Rave production. "Our Town" is presented by agreement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.