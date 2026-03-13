7:30 pm on 3/20-21 and 24 and 2 pm, 3/22. $32 ($10 students).

media release: Ned Rorem beautifully captures the atmosphere of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire at the turn of the 20th century in his operatic treatment of Thornton Wilder’s seminal play.

Rorem's harmonic language juxtaposes an open feeling of Americana with dissonance, an apt setting for this tale. The Stage Manager character narrates the familiar story following young George Gibbs and Emily Webb and their parents as they fall in love and get married.

The last act’s poignant denouement occurs in the same way as it does in the play, as the dead remind us that life is short and we need to cherish it.

Before the Sunday performance: Please join us for an engaging panel discussion moderated by David Ronis. Free and Open to the Public (No Ticket Required).

Panelists include: