Our Vanishing Future
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: FREE EVENT! Including hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
Come support local, indigenous and professional wildlife photographers and artists and learn more about how you can help keep protections in place for imperiled and endangered species around the US.
Entertainment includes speaker Bill Greendeer from the Ho-Chunk nation, film showings from Project Coyote and Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife, and many special musical guests!
