Our Vote, Our Ballot Box
media release: Expanding access to the ballot box for all eligible voters — including through drop boxes— gives all of us more options for getting a say to protect our freedoms. Join us as the Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments to bring Ballot Drop Boxes back to Wisconsin on Monday, May 13, at a rally NEAR YOU!
Madison: 9:00am at 2 E. Main St, Madison, WI 53703
Wisconsin State Capitol
**Floor Above Ground Level**
Info
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism