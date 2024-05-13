Our Vote, Our Ballot Box

media release: Expanding access to the ballot box for all eligible voters — including through drop boxes— gives all of us more options for getting a say to protect our freedoms. Join us as the Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments to bring Ballot Drop Boxes back to Wisconsin on Monday, May 13, at a rally NEAR YOU!

Madison: 9:00am at 2 E. Main St, Madison, WI 53703

Wisconsin State Capitol

**Floor Above Ground Level**

Politics & Activism
