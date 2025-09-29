media release: Wisconsin’s Constitution is being reshaped by harmful amendments that put politics over people and once they’re in, they’re nearly impossible to undo.

Join us for Our Wisconsin, Our Constitution statewide tour, a free community event with dinner, interactive activities, and conversation about how amendments impact our democracy and what we can do to put power back in the hands of the people. Come curious, leave empowered - this is a nonpartisan event, all are welcome.