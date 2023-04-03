RSVP for Out at the Symphony

press release: Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for Out at the Symphony, a special LGBTQ community and friends social gathering after Dazzling Violin & Spring on Friday, April 14, 2023 (concert at 7:30 pm)!

Immediately following the concert, you’re invited to the after-party with hors d’oeuvres and drinks in the second-floor Promenade Lounge.

This is your chance to connect with members of the LGBTQ community, Madison Symphony Orchestra musicians and Music Director John DeMain. This is an ages 21 and above event.

Your ticket includes a fantastic seat at the concert, plus the after-party, for $50. Register by April 3.