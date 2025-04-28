RSVP for Out at the Symphony

media release: Out at the Symphony continues with a twist! Instead of our typical post-concert receptions, join us for a pre-concert drag brunch on May 11 featuring four local Wisconsin drag queens in Overture Hall’s Upper Lobby. Meet musicians of the MSO, eat, drink, and see some incredible performances that mix drag with classical, jazz, and more! Please RSVP by Sunday, April 28!

Featured performers are Kendra Banxs, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Lucy Von Cucci, Dita Von

Attend the event and concert for $55 dollars, or if you’ve already purchased tickets to the concert, $35 will grant you event entry!

While we are paying each of the performers, we ask that you bring cash to tip the performers during the show. We will have small bills on hand to help with giving change but encourage you to acquire smaller bills/cash prior to the event. Click here to learn more.

If you purchase the $55 package, you get a $20 discounted circle-level seat for the concert prior to the event. At the event, you are invited to the Overture Center’s Upper Lobby for drag performances with food provided as well as two drink tickets. You will have the opportunity to meet musicians of the Madison Symphony, our guest artists, and other members of the community who share similar interests.

Schedule of Events

11:00 a.m. (approx.) Overture Center Upper Lobby opens

11:30 – 12:30 p.m. (approx.) Out at the Symphony begins

1:30 p.m. Doors to the public open, Out at the Symphony ends

Attendees are welcome to stay in the upper lobby until the concert begins

2:00 p.m. Prelude Discussion with Steve Kurr in Overture Hall

2:30 p.m. Gershwin! begins