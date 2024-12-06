media release: Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for a special Out at the Symphony social gathering and A Madison Symphony Christmas on Friday, December 6! Immediately following the concert, you’re invited to the after-party with hors d’oeuvres and drinks in the Overture Center’s Promenade Lounge. This social event is geared towards LGBTQIA+ folks and allies to help build community between our audience members and share our mutual love of classical music in a safe and affirming environment. This event will have food and drinks provided and the opportunity to mingle with musicians from the MSO.

Concert & After-Party tickets are $55

If you have already purchased a concert ticket, After-Party only registration is $35