Out at the Symphony

media release: Connect with music loving LGBTQIA+ friends and allies and kick off an unforgettable day with our pre-concert Drag Brunch Bingo event, hosted at Lucille! Enjoy a brunch buffet and cash bar, play Drag Brunch Bingo hosted by the fabulous Drag Queen Kendra Banxs, win exciting prizes, and tip your favorite performers (small bills recommended!). Celebrate music, community, and creativity in a lively, inclusive atmosphere you won’t want to miss.

Event Only: $35 per person; Concert + Event: $55 per person.

Please fill out the registration form to secure your spot. There are no physical tickets issued, but your name will be on a list and you will be checked in before entering Lucille’s.

The $55 package gives you a discounted price level 2 seat to the concert as well as event access, the $35 package is event access only. At the event, you are invited to Lucille for the Drag Brunch Bingo with food provided as well as a cash bar. You will have the opportunity to meet staff of the Madison Symphony, musicians, and other members of the community who share similar interests.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Drag Brunch Bingo at Lucille’s Madison

1:00 p.m. Overture Center Lobby opens

2:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. (approx.) Voices Eternal