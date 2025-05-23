media release:

OUT BEYOND is a transformative experience by CHM visiting scientist and artist Dr. Dalal Abu Amneh and Center founder and director Dr. Richard J. Davidson, a renowned neuroscientist.

“OUT BEYOND is not just a concert or an album - it is a sacred, immersive journey that invites the audience to step beyond the self, beyond division, and into a shared experience of music, meditation and collective healing,” says Abu Amneh, who is both a neuroscientist and a renowned singer.

Drawing from neuroscience, ancient wisdom, and musical traditions from around the world, this project weaves together Healthy Minds’ four pillars of wellbeing (awareness, connection, purpose and insight), into an interactive sonic experience, where music, movement, breathwork and communal participation invite the listener into a state of deep spiritual transformation.

Abu Amneh leads the musical journey with her transcendent voice and deep-rooted knowledge of traditional and spiritual music, while integrating science-based musical melodies. Davidson integrates science-based contemplative practices into the experience, through guided meditations. Supporting them is an ensemble of master musicians, representing diverse global traditions.

Tickets are available through UW Campus Arts Ticketing and include VIP (includes access to a post-show reception), regular and student prices. Admission assistance is available for those in need. Ticket revenue will support the event as well as research activities of Dr. Dalal Abu Amneh and the MUSE Initiative at the Center for Healthy Minds.

Please note: The performers and audience will be recorded for promotional purposes.

Generously sponsored by Mark and Astrid Vaccaro, W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, Christopher and Sara Fortune, Joe and Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner, MG&E Foundation and anonymous donors.