media release: Announcing the slate for Out in This World

Our 7th bi-annual monologue festival may not be until May, but we're excited to announce that all of the selections have been made! Congratulations to all of the amazing writers that submitted.

Out in This World presents twelve storytellers whose tales will take you on journeys both familiar and unexpected. Whether venturing to faraway places or making discoveries closer to home, this collection of original monologues will transport you. The festival runs May 18-20 at Overture Center.

Check out the list and get your tickets.

Road Trip by Carousel Bayrd

Roman Holiday by Elizabeth Robbins

Carhenge by Samara Siskind

The Knife-Children by Jenn Dobby

Limerence by Matthew Korda

50 (or so) Steps by Timothy Mumm

Traveling in Place by Dave Chaimson

At the Gate by Sandy Dietrick

Before, and After by Deshawn McKinney

Ringstrasse by Eric Appleton

Allemansträtten by Catherine Epstein

That Left Turn At Albuquerque by Eric Brehm