Out in This World
Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Announcing the slate for Out in This World
Our 7th bi-annual monologue festival may not be until May, but we're excited to announce that all of the selections have been made! Congratulations to all of the amazing writers that submitted.
Out in This World presents twelve storytellers whose tales will take you on journeys both familiar and unexpected. Whether venturing to faraway places or making discoveries closer to home, this collection of original monologues will transport you. The festival runs May 18-20 at Overture Center.
Check out the list and get your tickets.
Road Trip by Carousel Bayrd
Roman Holiday by Elizabeth Robbins
Carhenge by Samara Siskind
The Knife-Children by Jenn Dobby
Limerence by Matthew Korda
50 (or so) Steps by Timothy Mumm
Traveling in Place by Dave Chaimson
At the Gate by Sandy Dietrick
Before, and After by Deshawn McKinney
Ringstrasse by Eric Appleton
Allemansträtten by Catherine Epstein
That Left Turn At Albuquerque by Eric Brehm