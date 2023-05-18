Forward Theater Company monologue festival, 7:30 pm on 5/18-19 and 2 & 7:30 pm, 5/20. $30.

media release: They say that traveling leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller. FTC’s seventh monologue festival, Out in This World, presents twelve storytellers whose tales will take you on journeys both familiar and unexpected. Whether venturing to faraway places or making discoveries closer to home, this collection of original monologues will transport you. Who knows where the path might lead?