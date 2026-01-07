Out of the Fire, Into the Smoke: Emerging Understanding of the Effects of Smoke Disturbance on Birds

media release: Wildfire activity is intensifying globally, exposing people and wildlife to more frequent and intense smoke pollution. In Wisconsin, wildfire smoke from megafires burning in the boreal forest has contributed to hazardous air quality conditions in the spring and summer. Birds are likely to be especially vulnerable to increased smoke disturbance due to their sensitive respiratory systems.

In this free online talk, Dr. Olivia Sanderfoot will share what we know so far about how smoke impacts avian physiology, behavior, and reproductive success and highlight opportunities for you to get involved in critical research on this urgent conservation topic.

Co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Northeastern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, Chequamagon Audubon Society, SOS Save Our Songbirds, Audubon Society-UW Madison, and UW Green Bay Bird Alliance.