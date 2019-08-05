press release: Youth Summer Camp at Neighborhood House is an endless adventure for children ages 7-12. Whether your child loves running around at the park, expressing themselves artistically, or exploring the city of Madison, they will feel at home at our summer camp.

Neighborhood House prides itself on its long history of fostering cultural diversity and collaboration. This summer day camp involves a plethora of community partners who teach campers various subjects through guest visits, activities, and field trips.

9:00am - 4:00pm (or 7:30 - 5:30pm with extended day option), Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S. Mills St.

OUT OF THE PAST Week 7: Aug 5 – 9 Take a peek into a past life. Campers will explore history through museum visits, guest speakers, and games and crafts that harken back to a simpler time.