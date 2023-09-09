media release: This is the sixth year that area artists will create installations in the woods of the Natural Path Sanctuary on the Farley Center land. These artists are rising to the challenge of using only materials that can safely decompose back into the land. Installations on view Aug. 15-Oct. 31. Artist talks at 1 pm, Sept. 9, as part of:

Outdoor Arts Festival September 9, 2023 • 10am - 5pm, with Dane Arts Buy Local market, music, food and more.