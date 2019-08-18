Outdoor End of Summer Market

Habermann Park, Lodi 180 Fair St., Lodi, Wisconsin 53555

press release: Fourth annual Outdoor End of Summer  Market – Flea, Craft & Vendors to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs.  Event to take place on Sunday, August 18th from 10 am to 3 pm at beautiful Habermann Park at 180 Fair Street in Lodi. Come spend a day outside looking for treasures, deals, crafts and much more!!  Lodi’s free pool and park is across the street, give you the opportunity make it a fun filled day! Did I mention the AMAZING taco truck (Los Hernandez) is parked right out front…my mouth is watering already! Plus meet some future guide dogs and take a chance at our raffle! Visit our event on Facebook to learn more!  https://www.facebook.com/events/545866292487399/

Habermann Park, Lodi 180 Fair St., Lodi, Wisconsin 53555
608-692-0220
