press release: Outdoor Fall Craft Market: Can you believe Fall is already in the air?! Well, then it’s a perfect time to stroll through Commons Park in Lake Mills on Sunday, September 20th from 9 am to 2 pm. Browse through our amazing variety of vendors all widely spaced throughout the park for a safe and fun shopping experience. Plus, take a moment to visit our guide dogs in training and enter our raffle, with 100% to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. There will also be volunteers to answer questions and some future guide dogs as well. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ events/346009066569556/