press release: Outdoor Fall Market: Fall is in the air! Come stroll through beautiful Meyer Oak Grove Park in Sauk City on Sunday, September 13, from 10 am to 3 pm and browse and shop from our amazing variety of crafters and vendors. Vendors will be spaced throughout the park along the sidewalks to ensure maximum distancing for a safe and fun shopping experience. Plus, take a moment to visit our guide dogs in training and enter our raffle, with 100% to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. There will also be volunteers to answer questions and future guide dogs as well. Learn more at : https://www.facebook.com/ events/1373200122876052/