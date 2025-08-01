RSVP for Outdoor Landscape Painting

media release: Workshop with Jesse Mangerson

16+

Sat-Sun, Aug 9 & Aug 10, 9:00 am-4:00 pm

$250

In this two-day workshop, students will learn the fundamentals of location landscape painting while painting from direct observation outdoors in the greater Madison area. Students will focus on concepts of composition in Landscape painting, color harmony, the observation of light in the landscape, the simplification of landscape subject matter, and the principles of atmospheric perspective. The workshop will meet for two consecutive days from 9 am to 4 pm, where students will paint two location studies per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Students should pack a Lunch or snacks. We will take a one-hour lunch break at 12:00 each day. Students must supply their own painting supplies. Registration closes August 1st.